Palestinian Groups Meet Iran’s FM: “Israel’s” Gaza Goals Unattainable

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian confirmed that if it were not for the United States’ all-out support, “Israel” would have faced “total collapse” following a historic operation by the Palestinian resistance more than four months ago.

AmirAbdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with about 15 officials from different Palestinian groups in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity totally collapsed after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and if it were not for the US’s all-out meddling in the field in support of the Zionist entity and its efforts to resurrect and save it, this collapse would have been completely visible,” he said.

AmirAbdollahian said many believe that “the ‘Israeli’ entity and the US government achieved none of their declared goals since the beginning of the war on Gaza and that they are now forced to hold political talks with Hamas, whom Tel Aviv and Washington called for its demise.”

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that the struggle and resilience of the resistance groups, as well as the sacrifices of people in Gaza and the West Bank, and the practical unity of the Axis of the Resistance in solidarity with Palestine helped the nation defeat the occupying entity.

He further appreciated the support provided for the Palestinians by the resistance factions in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria, along with independent and brave governments and nations.

“Today, the Palestinian issue has become the foremost issue of the world. The October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood showed that Palestine is alive and that it will not surrender to the will of the Zionist entity and oppressive powers, including the US government,” he added.

“The US is funding this mass displacement and massacre of Palestinians. End the complicity!” said Dem. Cori Bush of Missouri on X.

AmirAbdollahian emphasized that Iran believes that the Palestinian leaders should reach a consensus based on their interests and those of their nation, and that the world should support the Palestinians’ decision.

The Iranian foreign minister also underlined the need for unity among Palestinians, saying, “If you are united, the world will submit to your will.”

“What helped Palestine defeat the ‘Israeli’ entity until this moment is the trust in God and the Gazans’ resilience and sacrifice, as well as the support of the Axis of Resistance.”

The Palestinian officials, for their part, said that Palestine and the Axis of Resistance scored “a great victory” against “Israel” despite the martyrdom of tens of thousands of people and the extensive destruction in Gaza.

They stressed that the Gaza war is not between Hamas and “Israel” but an unfair battle between the oppressed Palestinian nation and the Zionist entity and its supporters.

They further hailed Iran’s support for the Palestinian issue as “outstanding and distinct and practical and real.”