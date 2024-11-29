US War Secretary Lloyd Austin Admitted to Critical Care

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Lloyd Austin has been admitted to the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “supportive care and close monitoring” after being hospitalized on Sunday for symptoms related to an emergent bladder issue, according to a statement from hospital doctors.

The Pentagon announced Austin’s hospitalization, stating that he was taken to the hospital around 2:20 pm Sunday for evaluation of symptoms suggesting a potential bladder issue.

Following a series of tests and evaluations, doctors made the decision to admit him to the critical care unit for further treatment and monitoring. Despite the setback, doctors expect Austin to make a full recovery from the bladder issue, and his cancer prognosis remains excellent.

This marks the second hospitalization for Austin this year. Less than a month ago, he was released from the hospital after experiencing complications from treatment for prostate cancer.

The initial secrecy surrounding that hospitalization drew criticism from lawmakers from both parties, with calls for greater transparency. Austin is due to testify on the matter later this month.

Prior to being admitted to Walter Reed, Austin transferred his functions and duties to Deputy War Secretary Kathleen Hicks just before 5 pm ET, according to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

White House and congressional notifications were made following Austin's hospitalization, ensuring continuity of operations during his absence.

The duration of Austin's hospitalization remains uncertain, pending further evaluation and treatment.