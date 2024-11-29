Bahraini Hackers Target US Fifth Fleet, Gain Access to Secret Data

By Staff, Agencies

Bahraini hackers have penetrated into the systems of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and gained access to confidential documents.

On Sunday, the hacking group al-Toufan [Flood] Team carried out an operation against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which is endangering maritime navigation in West Asia.

The group said that it had obtained documents containing pictures and detailed maps from inside the American military base in Bahrain.

It released a small part of the documents, saying, “What we have is greater, and it will reach those [who are] concerned and support … the operations of the Axis of Resistance against the American Axis of Evil.”

The leakage is for “the heroes of the valiant and honorable resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and the righteous martyrs … on the road to Al-Quds],” it added.