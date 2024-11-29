Iran’s FM in Syria: Gaza Main Issue of Dicussion

By Staff

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Sunday Iran’s FM Hossein AmirAbdollahian. The talks tackled bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Al-Assad stressed that “the US stance towards the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza Strip threatens of the expansion of conflict by continuing to provide the Zionist entity with lethal weapons and Washington’s aggressions, in addition to the American attacks in various parts of the Middle East.”

He further viewed that “the Zionist entity and the West are in trouble today, and the West is now required to save that entity, and ‘Israel’s’ escalation in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon is nothing but an attempt to get out of this trouble.”

“It was our duty to stand by the Palestinian people in our utmost energies, as what has been achieved by the Palestinian people during ‘Israel’s’ recent aggression on Gaza has not been achieved since the start of the Palestinian issue,” the head of the Syrian state said, noting that “The Zionist entity didn’t stop at committing such a terrible amount of crimes against the Palestinian people in its ongoing aggression on Gaza, but it is preparing to complete it crimes in Rafah, while the relevant international institutions, notably the Security Council, were unable to stop those massacres..”

For his part, AmirAbdollahian underlined that the issue of Gaza is now considered as the main issue not only at the regional level but also at the international level.

“Syria is on the front lines in supporting the Palestinian people and their issue,” he stated, pointing out that “The occupying entity will not be able to continue with its aggression without backing from the United States.”

Pointing to Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts to support the Palestinian people and stop the “Israeli” war, AmirAbdollahian said the Islamic Republic has always declared its firm position on Palestine and emphasized that the war is not a solution and the genocide of the Palestinians must immediately end.

“If the US is true to its claim that it does not seek to expand the scope of war in the region, it should stop backing the Zionist entity, and if the US stops supporting the Zionist entity, the regime will not be able to continue the war even for one day,” the top Iranian diplomat stated.

AmirAbdollahian praised the resistance in Palestine as “strong and powerful” and said, “Those who intended to destroy Hamas have now included the resistance movement as a reality in their political strategies and as a negotiating party in the ceasefire talks.”