No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

IRG’s Commander to US: Keep Distance from Iran

IRG’s Commander to US: Keep Distance from Iran
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh has warned the United States to keep its distance from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to reporters during a rally held to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday morning, Hajizadeh stressed that Iran does not seek war but is ready to confront any threat.

He also blamed the United States and “Israeli” entity for creating Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/ISIL”] group and spending billions of dollars to form a crisis in the West Asia region.

“The people of America and Europe should understand where their rulers are spending the taxes taken from them,” he added.

 

Israel Iran Palestine AmirAliHajizadeh IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Commander: Hezbollah’s Targeting of ‘Tel Aviv’, Haifa Ended War

IRG Commander: Hezbollah’s Targeting of ‘Tel Aviv’, Haifa Ended War

15 minutes ago
Iran Navy Cmdr. Highlights Strong Presence in Strategic Waterways amid Threats

Iran Navy Cmdr. Highlights Strong Presence in Strategic Waterways amid Threats

2 days ago
Iran: Response to ‘Israeli’ Aggression Beyond Imagination

Iran: Response to ‘Israeli’ Aggression Beyond Imagination

2 days ago
Imam Khamenei: Arrest Warrant Not Enough, Netanyahu must be Executed

Imam Khamenei: Arrest Warrant Not Enough, Netanyahu must be Executed

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-11-2024 Hour: 10:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot