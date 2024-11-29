No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhalah.

They discussed the latest field, people and political developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In parallel, they tackled the conditions of the support and assistance fronts provided by the axis of resistance in various arenas, particularly the existing possibilities and expected developments, whether at the field level or political communications.

The two parties stressed the need to remain steadfast and continue working forcefully to achieve the promised victory, God willing. ‏

Lebanon Palestine Gaza islamic jihad movement Hezbollah westbank ZiadNakhala

