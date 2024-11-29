No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

“Israel’s” Barbarism Martyrs nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza’s Rafah

“Israel’s” Barbarism Martyrs nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza’s Rafah
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

As part of the barbaric aggression on Gaza Strip, the “Israeli” entity has conducted extensive air raids and artillery strikes on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, martyring and injuring hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children.

According to Palestinian media, “Israel’s” attacks on people's homes and mosques in Rafah have so far martyred nearly 100 civilians while leaving at least 230 others wounded. Dozens of people are also trapped under the rubble.

A Palestinian Health Ministry official said Gaza’s hospitals cannot handle the large number of casualties caused as a result of the “Israeli” attacks.

The new strikes came after Palestinian media reported that at least 11 “Israeli” soldiers had been killed in an ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters near the city of Khan Yunis, also in the southern part of Gaza.

The strikes also occurred at a time that more than one million people, above five times Rafah's usual population, have fled to the city amid “Israel's” brutal onslaught on the coastal territory.

The entity’s aggression against Gaza has so far claimed the lives of over 28000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving more than 67700 others wounded.

Israel Rafah Palestine Gaza AlAqsaFlood

