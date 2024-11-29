By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, February 11, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m. the espionage equipment in the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in Kfarshouba hills in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Tayhat Triangle” area with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the espionage equipment in the “Al-Abbad” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in Kfarshouba hills in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:55 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at “Har Nezer” mountain with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}