Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, February 10, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 10, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters seized an “Israeli” Skylark drone, which was in good technical condition.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Hadab Aita” heights with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:15 p.m. the “Israeli” occupations forces’ artillery bunkers in “Dishon” settlement with Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site and its bunkers with Falaq rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Soldier House” facility in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
