By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 10, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters seized an “Israeli” Skylark drone, which was in good technical condition. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Hadab Aita” heights with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:15 p.m. the “Israeli” occupations forces’ artillery bunkers in “Dishon” settlement with Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site and its bunkers with Falaq rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Soldier House” facility in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}