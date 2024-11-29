No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [10/2/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [10/2/2024]
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Mohammad Ali Fares [Hamza] from Aitaroun in South Lebanon and a resident of the town of Jadra in Mount Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Imad Ahmad Melhem [Shebl Al-Zahraa] from Naqoura in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

