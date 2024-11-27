Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target on Dead Sea Coast

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror groups, strikes a “vital” “Israeli” target in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal war by the occupying regime.

The resistance announced the development in a statement on Friday, the 126th day of the war.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a vital target for the Zionist entity on the coast of the Dead Sea,” the statement read.

The umbrella group said the operation had come “in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupation entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The “Israeli” regime launched the war on October 7 last year following an operation staged by Gaza’s resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, during which hundreds were taken captive.

Nearly 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have died in the war so far.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq vowed that it would keep up targeting “the enemy’s strongholds” as long as the occupying regime sustained the war.

The resistance has also been striking American military targets across the Arab country and neighboring Syria both in protest at the United States’ continued occupation of the countries, and Washington’s untrammelled support for the “Israel” military onslaught.

Most recently, the US military announced carrying out a drone strike against the eastern section of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing three people, including a senior commander of Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah, a major component of the Islamic Resistance.

The Wednesday strike came "in response to the attacks" on US troops and killed "a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the military's Central Command said on social media.

Kata’ib Hezbollah reacted to the atrocity by saying the assassination “calls us to remain steadfast in the jihadist approach,” referring to the endeavor for the sake of God.