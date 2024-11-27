Syrian Air Defense Repel “Israeli” Missile Strike Near Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian air defense units have repelled an “Israeli” missile strike near capital Damascus, amid an upsurge in the Tel Aviv regime’s acts of aggression against the Arab nation and its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“At 1:05 a.m. local time on Saturday [2205 GMT Friday], the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, and targeted a number of sites in the Damascus countryside,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

The source added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

The report noted that there were no injuries in the strike, but there were material losses.

The strike came a few hours after the Syrian Army’s air defense units shot down two “Israeli” drones that had penetrated into the country’s airspace from the direction of the Golan Heights.

They were hovering over neighborhoods in the western flank of Damascus, before they were intercepted and destroyed.

The “Israeli” entity frequently targets military positions inside Syria.

Tel Aviv rarely comments on its attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s success in confronting and decimating terrorism.

The entity has been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

The missile attack on Syria came amid incessant “Israeli” bombing campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian Hamas resistance movement launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured another 67,459 individuals.