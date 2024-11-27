By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 9, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the espionage equipment at the “Dovev” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. a Merkava tank at the “Al-Baghdadi” Site, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at in the vicinity of the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the “Israeli” Army’s “Kela” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with tens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}