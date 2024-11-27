- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operation of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 9, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the espionage equipment at the “Dovev” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. a Merkava tank at the “Al-Baghdadi” Site, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at in the vicinity of the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the “Israeli” Army’s “Kela” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with tens of Katyusha rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News