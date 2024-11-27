No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Operation of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 9, 2024

Operation of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 9, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the espionage equipment at the “Dovev” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. a Merkava tank at the “Al-Baghdadi” Site, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at in the vicinity of the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the “Israeli” Army’s “Kela” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with tens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operation of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, February 9, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

13 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

13 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

13 days ago
US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

13 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-11-2024 Hour: 10:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot