Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM, Discuss Latest Regional Developments

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Sayyed Mojtaba Amani, where they reviewed the latest political and security developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and South Lebanon, as well as the rest of the fronts of the Resistance Axis.

Discussions were held about the near future of the situation in Lebanon and the region.

‏