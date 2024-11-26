Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts

By Staff, Agencies

Meta Platforms, Inc., the American company that runs and owns Instagram, has removed the accounts belonging to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the social media platform.

The company removed Imam Khamenei's Persian- and English-language accounts on Thursday.

The move came following months of incessant campaigning by pro- “Israeli” groups, which are known for wielding immense influence and interfering in major decision-making processes across the United States.

Meta has been indulging in taking down pro-Palestinian content across Instagram and Facebook, which is likewise owned by the company, since October 7, 2023, when the “Israeli” entity began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The company has censored hundreds of instances of such content amid growing calls by Palestinians’ supporters for cessation of the military onslaught that has so far claimed the lives of at least 27840 people, mostly women, children, and adolescents.

Before removal, the Leader's Persian-language account had more than 5.1 million followers, while the English-language one was being followed by 204000 people.

Neither Instagram nor Facebook, however, have targeted any accounts owned by “Israeli” officials, who have been calling for the intensification of the entity’s deadly aggression against Palestinians, and the continuation of the military campaign until "victory”.