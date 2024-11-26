In A New Aggression: US, UK Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah

By Staff, Agencies

American and Military forces of the US and the UK have carried out a fresh aerial aggression against Yemeni territories, targeting numerous areas in Hodeida Province.

In their latest act of aggression on Friday morning, the UK-US forces launched airstrikes on Al-Jabana, Al-Taif, and Al-Kathib regions located in the western province, Yemen’s al-Masirah TV reported.

The extent of the potential damage caused by the airstrikes is not yet known.

The latest aggression came a day after the US confirmed that it had carried out multiple strikes on Yemeni forces’ positions, claiming to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Yemen strikes two US and British cargo vessels in the Red Sea off the nation’s coast, expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza who are facing a genocidal war launched by “Israel”.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their operations until unrelenting “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have martyred at least 27948 people and wounded another 67459 individuals, come to an end.