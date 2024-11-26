North Korea’s Kim: We’ll Wipe out Enemies If They Use Force

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that the country would not hesitate to use all of its military power to wipe out enemies if any of them used force against it as he marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.

Kim made the comments during a visit to the defense ministry on Thursday, rallying soldiers to uphold the ideology of the ruling Workers' Party and defend the country with their lives, KCNA news agency reported.

“If enemies try to use force against our country, we will make the bold decision to change history and not hesitate to use all our super power to wipe them out,” KCNA quoted him as saying.

Kim repeated his vow to never hold dialogue or negotiations with South Korea, which he said was his country’s “enemy No. 1,” and said the policy of powerful military readiness was the only way to ensure peace and security for North Korea, KCNA said.

The KCNA report said Kim made the visit to the defense ministry with his “respected daughter”, indicating he was accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, who is expected by analysts to play a possible future role in the country's leadership.

North Korea has marked the foundation of its military on Feb. 8 and last year held a large military parade at midnight showcasing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles.