No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Dramatic Shakeup: Zelensky Fires Ukraine’s Army Chief

Dramatic Shakeup: Zelensky Fires Ukraine’s Army Chief
folder_openEurope... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a dramatic shakeup, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced on Thursday a popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Thursday.

The move is widely regarded as a gamble at a time when Russian forces are reported to be gaining the upper hand, some two years into the war.

The decision follows months of speculation about a rift between Zelensky and army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who many Ukrainians see as a national hero.

Zelensky posted a photograph of himself with Zaluzhnyi captioned with the following statement: “I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine. We discussed the renewal that the armed forces of Ukraine require. We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine. The time for such a renewal is now. I proposed to Gen Zaluzhnyi to remain part of the team.”

ukraine VladimirZelensky

Comments

  1. Related News
Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

17 days ago
“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

18 days ago
Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

Ireland to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at ICJ

18 days ago
Erdogan: Netanyahu must Be Stopped Just like Hitler

Erdogan: Netanyahu must Be Stopped Just like Hitler

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-11-2024 Hour: 04:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot