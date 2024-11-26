Suffering to Death: Mohammad Al-Sabbar 8th Palestinian Detainee Martyred behind ‘Israeli’ Bars since Oct.7

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainess Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club have confirmed the martyrdom of prisoner Mohammad Al-Sabbar, the eighth Palestinian to die in “Israeli” prisons since October 7.

The Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner's Club confirmed that Al-Sabbar, a 21-year-old from Al-Dhaheriya, Al-Khalil, was martyred in the “Israeli” “Ofer” prison.

Al-Sabbar had been detained since May 2022 and has been deprived of medical treatment in the “Israeli” prison as he was suffering from health issues related to the stomach and intestines which required him to need treatment and specific dietary needs.

A statement by both committees indicated that although he was arrested nearly 2 years ago, the brutality of the “Israeli” occupation forces was multiplied after October 7 and Al-Sabbar was denied essential treatment.