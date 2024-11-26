No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Suffering to Death: Mohammad Al-Sabbar 8th Palestinian Detainee Martyred behind ‘Israeli’ Bars since Oct.7

Suffering to Death: Mohammad Al-Sabbar 8th Palestinian Detainee Martyred behind ‘Israeli’ Bars since Oct.7
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainess Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club have confirmed the martyrdom of prisoner Mohammad Al-Sabbar, the eighth Palestinian to die in “Israeli” prisons since October 7.

The Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner's Club confirmed that Al-Sabbar, a 21-year-old from Al-Dhaheriya, Al-Khalil, was martyred in the “Israeli” “Ofer” prison.

Al-Sabbar had been detained since May 2022 and has been deprived of medical treatment in the “Israeli” prison as he was suffering from health issues related to the stomach and intestines which required him to need treatment and specific dietary needs.

A statement by both committees indicated that although he was arrested nearly 2 years ago, the brutality of the “Israeli” occupation forces was multiplied after October 7 and Al-Sabbar was denied essential treatment.

Israel Palestine palestinian detainees Ofer

Comments

  1. Related News
WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

14 days ago
Hamas Calls on Trump to Rethink “Blind” US Support for “Israel”

Hamas Calls on Trump to Rethink “Blind” US Support for “Israel”

19 days ago
 “Israeli” Settlers’ Barbarism in the WB:  Burning Palestinian Homes, Cars

 “Israeli” Settlers’ Barbarism in the WB:  Burning Palestinian Homes, Cars

21 days ago
UN Officials Slam “Israel’s” Killing Machine: Children Aren’t Terrorists

UN Officials Slam “Israel’s” Killing Machine: Children Aren’t Terrorists

26 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-11-2024 Hour: 11:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot