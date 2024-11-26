Sayyed Al-Houthi: Our People Ready to Confront US, Yemen to Continue Ops until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggression on Gaza

By Staff

Yemen's Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi announced that his country has achieved a real victory by stepping up operations in the Red Sea and hindering the movement of ships connected to the Zionist entity.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Al-Houthi stressed that “The movement of ships linked to ‘Israel’ has become almost non-existent. For the ‘Israeli’ enemy's ships, their movement has completely stopped from the Bab al-Mandab strait to the Red Sea, and this is a real achievement and a real victory,”

“England and America have suffered huge losses due to Yemen’s attacks and therefore have entered this war” of the “Israeli” entity’s aggression on Gaza, he said.

In parallel, the revolutionary leader underlined that “For the first time since World War II, America is witnessing an attack on its warships.”

Al-Houthi assured that by coordinating more with Yemen, all other countries can continue their passage of vessels through the Red Sea, urging them “not to listen to America's negative propaganda” about shipping security in the region.

According to the resistance leader, “US lies when it says it wants to protect international shipping.”

He added that the US and British coalition has rushed to help the “Israeli” entity in its crimes against Gaza by carrying out attacks on Yemen. “‘Israel’ couldn't obtain military achievements despite savageries.”

Al-Houthi said the US claim of attacking Yemen under the moniker of “supporting freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea is a false excuse.

“The American is the one who led to the militarization of the Red Sea and turned it into another battlefield. American and British spy drones pave the way for the killing of Palestinian refugees by the Zionist entity and play an essential role in its preparation for attack on Rafah,” he mentioned.

Responding to the US threats, the revolutionary leader clarified that “The American realizes that our people are armed and that our army is ready to stand with the oppressed Palestinian people.”

“The steadfastness of the Palestinian people is relied upon as well as the supporting fronts, including the large front opened by Hezbollah which has a great influence,” he viewed.

Moreover, Al-Houthi pledged that “as long as Palestinian blood is spilled, widows' tears flow, and orphans cry, we will never empty the battlefield. The correct solution is to allow food and medicine into Gaza. Continuing the aggression would benefit neither America, nor Britain and ‘Israel’.”

“We will continue our launch of ballistic and guided missiles and drones, and expand our mobilization and preparation activities,” he added, concluding that “Our operations, demonstrations and strikes will continue. We’re confident in God’s victory.”