Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

The Operations of Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 8, 2024

folder_openMedia Relations access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:35 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:35 a.m. the headquarters of eastern 769th Brigade of the 91 Galilee Division in “Kiryat Shmona Barracks” with appropriate weapons.
  3. The Islamic Resistance artillery shelled on Thursday, February 8, 2024 1:40 pm “Al-Radar site” in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on our villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:40 pm a building in “Metula” settlement in which enemy soldiers were gathering with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:40 pm "Ma'ale Golani" Barracks with two Falaq missiles, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:18 p.m. the “Al-Zaoura” Bunker with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  7. Tthe Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:18 p.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with Two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  8. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilians, the most recent of which was the attack on the city of Nabatieh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. the “Meron” Air Base with Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits.
  9. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages, the most recent of which was the attack on the city of Nabatieh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade in the “Ein Zeitim” with tens of Katyusha rockets, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

