Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Raisi: US Presence in West Asia Unjustified

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that “There is no justification for the presence of American military forces in West Asia,” describing the US as the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region.

“There is no justification for the presence of American forces in our region, and regional problems need to be resolved by the regional authorities,” Raisi said in a speech at a ceremony held in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Wednesday, attended by foreign ambassadors to Iran.

He further stated that “We believe that the presence of Americans in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and [other parts of] the region does not create security by any means, but disrupts regional security.”

The Iranian president also noted that the US has ignited problems, seditions and evil acts wherever it has been present.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for regional peace and stability, he described dialogue and negotiations among the regional countries as the best solution to the conflicts.

“The promotion of ties with neighboring, Muslim and like-minded states takes priority in Iran’s foreign policy agenda,” Raisi added, saying “Tehran warmly shakes hands with any country seeking cooperation.”

“We have always proved that we are the best friend and companion in hard days for the neighboring and regional countries,” he noted, deploring the US’ policy of fomenting Iranophobia and Islamophobia for the fulfillment of its arrogant interests.

