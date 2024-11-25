Imam Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned that “The agony of the Gaza Strip is the tragedy of all human-beings and that it proves the current world order is void and this world order cannot continue.”

Imam Khamenei’s remarks came as he received a group of officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries on Thursday, which marks the occasion of Eid al-Mabaath, the day Prophet Mohammad [Peace upon Him] was chosen as God’s messenger.

Imam Khamenei further underscored that “The US, Britain and many European countries as well as their stooges are complicit in the Zionist entity’s criminal acts against the Palestinian people.”

The Leader emphasized that “Israel's” bombardment of hospitals in Gaza and the killing of nearly 30000 people in the Strip have brought disgrace upon Western civilization and culture.

“The US money, weapons and political assistance are behind all these crimes against the Palestinian people,” His Eminence confirmed, noting that “As admitted by the Zionists themselves, they could not have continued the war on Gaza for a single day in the absence of the US weapons.”

According to Imam Khamenei: “Therefore, the Americans are also complicit and responsible for the ongoing tragic incidents.”

The Leader stated that the Gaza crisis will end if world major and pro-West powers stop their support for the “Israeli” entity, emphasizing that “the Palestinian fighters are able to manage the situation on their own and this is why they have not suffered a major blow so far.”

He once again reiterated that all countries are duty-bound to cut off political, propaganda, and weapons aid to the "Israeli" entity and stop sending consumer goods to the regime, saying, “Nations have an obligation to exert pressure on the governments to fulfill this big duty.”

The Leader also extended his congratulations to the Iranian nation and all Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion and said Eid al-Mabaath is a reminder of the biggest event in history.