NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of videos filmed and shared by “Israeli” soldiers in Gaza show troops bulldozing houses and mocking Palestinian victims, according to research by the New York Times. The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] has distanced itself from the content, some of which violates its code of conduct.

The NYT said it reviewed hundreds of videos, including more than 50 clips of “Israeli” engineering troops using bulldozers, excavators, and explosives to destroy homes, schools, and other civilian structures. Some footage reportedly shows soldiers “vandalizing local shops and school classrooms” and “making derogatory comments about Palestinians”.

In one video posted to TikTok, a soldier is seen giving a thumbs-up while driving a bulldozer in northern Gaza. The caption accompanying the clip reportedly says “I stopped counting how many neighborhoods I’ve erased.”

Another clip shows an IOF soldier declaring that Gaza’s Shujaiyya neighborhood is “gone” as his camera passed over rubble in the distance. The man is also heard saying “‘Nahal Oz’, with God’s help you will have this,” apparently dedicating the destruction to an “Israeli” kibbutz nearby.

Some soldiers shared videos of themselves dancing with destroyed buildings in the background, while others posted memes and music videos featuring the demolition of homes and other structures in Gaza.

The Shujaiyya video and other footage filmed by IOF troops was cited in South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against the apartheid “Israeli” entity before the International Court of Justice [ICJ], which accuses Tel Aviv of violating the Genocide Convention.

In its 85-page legal filing, Pretoria described the clips as “a form of ‘snuff’ video” and “genocidal speech,” noting that troops are heard celebrating the demolition of over 50 Gaza homes in one clip, as well as singing the words “We will destroy all of Khan Younis”.

Some of the videos appear to run afoul of IOF regulations governing social media posts by personnel, which expressly prohibit behavior that “harms human dignity” or that could impact the “image of the IOF and its perceptions in the eyes of the public.”

The “Israeli” entity’s military condemned the videos in a written statement to the NYT, saying it was investigating the “circumstances” of the videos, while noting that they are not in line with army orders.

“The conduct of the force that emerges from the footage is deplorable,” the IOF added.

The devastation to residential areas seen in the videos is reflected in UN statistics on the war, with the agency estimating that over 60% of all housing units in Gaza had been destroyed or damaged in “Israeli” aggression. That amounts to around 300,000 houses and apartments, while around 85% of the enclave’s 2.2 million residents have been forced to flee their homes.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out an unprecedented Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured 67,000 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.