Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Slams US Blatant Crime of Assassinating Martyr Al-Saadi

By Staff

Hezbollah strongly condemns the US occupation forces’ crime of assassinating the martyr leader Hajj Wissam Mohammad Saber [Abu Baqir al-Saadi] and a group of his brothers in Iraq.

It further considers it [the assassination] a continuation of its previous crimes and its ongoing aggression against the peoples of our nation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. It resembles a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, security and stability.

Moreover, the resistance movements in the region have full confidence in the fighters of our struggling Iraqi people who insist on adhering to the path of resistance and liberation, and continuing to support the oppressed Palestinian people. The sinful assassination will increase their [Iraqi resistance’s] determination to continue this path.

As Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the brothers in the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and to the families of the martyrs, it prays to Al-Mighty God to grant the dear martyrs the high ranks and offer their honorable families the patience, consideration and divine dignity.

