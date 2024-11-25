No Script

American-British Aggression on Yemen Continues

folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous aggression on Yemen, the United States and Britain have carried out fresh aerial bombings against the country’s two western provinces.

The assaults took place on Thursday, targeting Saada Province in Yemen's extreme northwest and the coastal province of Hodeida.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the airstrikes hit the al-Qutainat area in Saada’s Baqim District.

The attacks against Hodeida reportedly targeted the province’s As Salif District.

The US and the UK have been carrying out numerous such attacks against Yemen as means of trying to pressure the country into stopping a series of operations that it has been conducting in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Britain have conducted a new wave of airstrikes against Yemen, as the Yemeni military targets “Israeli” interests in solidarity with Palestinians.

The operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces have been targeting either “Israeli” vessels or those heading towards the occupied Palestinian ports.

The strikes have been seeking to pressure the “Israeli” entity into stopping an October 7, 2023-present American- and British-backed war against the coastal sliver.

