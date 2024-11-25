By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, February 7, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and a gathering of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m. the technical equipment in the “Ramyah” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Base with a Falaq-1 rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:23 p.m. a gathering of Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Marj” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}