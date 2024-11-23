No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

US Fears Ben Gvir could Spark Tensions at Al-Aqsa in Ramadan

folder_openUnited States access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States President Joe Biden's administration is highly concerned over Zionist entity’s so-called Minister of "National" Security Itamar Ben Gvir who could try and spark tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque in the Holy month of Ramadan in March.

According to reports, Washington is said to wary Ben Gvir could drag Occupied Al-Quds into the broader conflict in the Middle East by provocatively breaking through Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan.

In the context of Occupied al-Quds’ symbolical importance, the concerns voiced by Biden's administration as well as “Israeli” officials seem valid.

As the report noted, “As minister in charge of police, Ben Gvir plays a critical role in law enforcement at the site. A directive from above for officers to come down too hard on agitators or enter the Al Aqsa Mosque to quash clashes could risk sparking violence in Al-Quds, the West Bank and beyond.”

