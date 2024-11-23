Humanitarian Disaster Looms: “Israel’s” Ground Invasion to Rafah Imminent

By Staff, Agencies

Concern is growing as an “Israeli” ground invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is imminent, with the situation in the small city near the Egyptian border getting more intense by the hour, as the occupying entity continues its genocidal war on the besieged territory.

There were sounds of explosions in Rafah as “Israeli” gunboats opened fire at the main coastal road to the west of Rafah on Wednesday, while massive airstrikes were reported in the city, which had been called the safe zone in the strip.

“Israeli” strikes overnight have left eleven people martyred, including a journalist and his mother and sister.

“Israel” said its tanks and troops would imminently press into Rafah, and continue until the military has “full reign” over the entire 42-km-long territory.

Gazan families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of humanitarian catastrophe if “Israeli” troops push into the border town.

Displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are fearfully waiting for an anticipated “Israeli” ground invasion with nowhere left to flee once the entity’s troops move in.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has warned that any move by “Israel” to extend its full-scale invasion of Gaza into the massively overcrowded city of Rafah could lead to war crimes which must be prevented at all costs.

The “Israeli” entity has pressed on with its genocidal campaign and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

About 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah after being ordered there by “Israeli” forces, which previously described the area as a “safe zone”.