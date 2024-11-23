No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

9 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyrs Ahmad Jaafar Osaili [Walaa] from Ansar in South Lebanon and Hussein Mohammad Shamas [Mahdi] from Labweh in the Bekaa, who were martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

