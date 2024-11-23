Hamas Hands Its Three-Stage Ceasefire Proposal, Leading to End of Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas movement has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months leading to an end to “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Strip.

Hamas’ proposal came in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and backed by the United States and “Israel”.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the Hamas counterproposal envisions three phases lasting 45 days each.

The proposal would see the resistance exchange remaining “Israeli” captives they captured on Oct. 7 for Palestinian prisoners. The reconstruction of Gaza would begin, “Israeli” forces would withdraw completely, and bodies and remains would be exchanged.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived overnight in the “Israeli” entity after meeting the leaders of mediators Qatar and Egypt in the most serious diplomatic push of the war so far aimed at reaching an extended truce.

According to the Hamas counterproposal, all “Israeli” women hostages, males under 19, the elderly and sick would be released during the first 45-day phase in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from “Israeli” jails.

Remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase, and remains exchanged in the third phase. By the end of the third phase, Hamas would expect the sides to have reached agreement on an end to the war.

The truce would also increase the flow of food and other aid to Gaza’s desperate civilians who are facing hunger and dire shortages of basic supplies. Such a deal also had to ensure implementation of relief operations, provision of shelter for the displaced Gazans, enablement of the territory's reconstruction, lifting of a siege that the “Israeli” entity has been simultaneously enforcing against the coastal sliver.

Meanwhile, reports mentioned that Hamas demanded that settlers stop storming Al-Aqsa and that the situation in the Holy mosque is back to before 2002.