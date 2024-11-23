IRG Commander: ‘Israel’ Has Received Response to Its Mischiefs on Daily Basis

By Staff, Agencies

The senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan has warned the “Israeli” entity that endangering the Islamic Republic's interests anywhere in the world will not go unanswered.

The IRG's deputy commander for operations further stated that “This fake entity knows very well that it has received the answer to its evils on a daily basis. Whenever we decide, we will not hesitate to protect our interests and the Islamic Revolution, respond to Israeli mischiefs with great force, and preserve the blood of our martyrs.”

“We would not leave unanswered whatever action the ‘Israeli’ entity dares to take against our interests at any spot,” Nilforoushan asserted during a ceremony on Tuesday.

The commander said the Islamic Republic is the most prominent missile and drone power in West Asia, noting that the region's geopolitical configuration has changed based on Iran's power.

He also mentioned that “The US is now incapable of protecting the Zionist entity like it used to.’

“So, ‘Israel’ has resorted to the strategy of the war between the wars or war in the gray zone,” Nilforoushan added, noting that “The main goal of such a strategy consists of attempting to weaken the constituents of Iran's power such as the Islamic Republic's nuclear, missile, drone, and regional might.”

In parallel, the Iranian commander identified the main principles of the strategy as engaging in intelligence warfare and retaining the level of war beneath our threshold of tolerance.

As a means of confronting the strategy, the commander said, the Islamic Republic has attached special importance to "intelligence protection."

In addition, the IRG commander underlined that “The process of development and security arrangements has undergone substantial changes in the region. The growing pace of developments in Asia and the world's security and political arrangements have caused the United States' hegemonic power to fall apart.”

“Popular and non-governmental groups have now wielded more influence in the formation of regional power.”

Nilforoushan asserted that, “Dozens of popular resistance groups have, in conjunction with one another, turned into the West Asia region's undisputed power. Today, the world's unipolar system has fallen apart, and the region's geopolitics has changed based on the Islamic Republic's power.”

“The presence of great powers such as Russia, China, and Iran shaped up a new situation, wherein the United States will not have a role."

Stating that the United States is after clawing back its power and slowing down the process of its disintegration, Nilforoushan said, “As a means of making up for this situation, [the US-led military alliance of] NATO is trying to expand eastwards and ‘Israel’ is after eliminating the threats posed to its existence.”

“The entity was brought to its knees on October 7 in the face of a [single] brigade hailing from the Islamic resistance, and has realized that it cannot confront the Islamic Revolution and the resistance. ‘Israel’ is after [formulating] new plots aimed at making up for its defeats,” he mentioned.