Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 6, 2024
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, February 7, 2024:
- at 08:15 am Ramim barracks with two Burkan missiles, scoring a direct hit.
- at 10:00 am “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of Jal al-Allam site with Falaq-1 missile, scoring a direct hit.
- at 11:20 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ramim barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- at 1:12 pm Al-Marj site as well as the “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in its vicinity with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- at 02:10 pm the headquarters of “Beit Hillel” Battalion of the 769th Eastern Regional Brigade with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- at 2:30 pm Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- at 3:30 pm Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- at 3:40 pm Al-Samaqa site in Kfar Shuba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- at 3:50 pm the espionage devices installed at Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
