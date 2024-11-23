Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary groups, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Houthi warned that the group will further escalate if the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza does not stop.

In a televised speech commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Hussein Houthi, he said the group will “seek to escalate more and more if the barbaric and brutal aggression against Gaza does not stop, along with the siege of the Palestinian people from whom they deny aid and medicine.”

“This morning, there were strikes on American and British ships with courage, and our people do not hesitate to do what is necessary,” Houthi highlighted.

In this context, the Ansarullah leader revealed that American-owned ships are sailing non-American flags, in an attempt to camouflage their identities, as ‘Israeli’-owned ships continue to do while attempting to sail through the Red Sea.

He said that such actions stem from Ansarullah message which has achieved clear and tangible results manifesting “in true liberation, dignity, honor, independence, and effectiveness” of strategy.

“US uses such things as democracy, freedom of speech, to mislead our nations,” Houthi stated, noting that “Enemies considered civilian homes as military targets.”

According to the Yemeni leader, “they deployed all types of weapons in face of civilians.”

He further mentioned that “Enemies supported by US and its allies failed to defeat Quranic project initiated by martyr Hussein Al-Houthi”

“Yemeni people managed to achieve great victories irrespective of propaganda campaign,” Houthi underlined, hailing the fact that “the dear Yemeni Muslim people take today a distinguished stance, effectively supporting the oppressed Palestinian people with comprehensive action.”

In addition, the resistance leader confirmed that “The Yemeni people boldly confront the triad of evil: America, ‘Israel’, and Britain with courage and steadfastness, stemming from their religious belonging and Quranic culture.”