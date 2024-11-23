No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea

9 months ago
By Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that its naval forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea.

According to the military’s spokesperson, Yehya Saree, “The first operation targeted the American ship Star Nasia while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide.”

“Both ships were targeted with appropriate naval missiles, and the hits were accurate and direct,” Saree said.

In parallel, he vowed to continue to carry out more qualitative military operations against all American and British hostile targets in the Red and Arabian Seas, “as a legitimate response to the American-British aggression and in defense of our beloved Yemen.”

“We’re determined to continue our military operations in the Red and Arabian Seas against ‘Israeli’ navigation or any ships heading to the occupied ports of Palestine until the siege is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped,” Saree concluded.

 

Israel Palestine britain Yemen houthis ansarullah RedSea

