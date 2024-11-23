US, UK Forces Launch New Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out new aggression on Yemen in a new wave of attacks against the Yemeni military, which has been targeting “Israeli” interests in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that three aerial assaults targeted the eastern flank of the northwestern city of Saasa, which is located some 540 kilometers [336 miles] north of the capital Sanaa, early on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The development came only a few hours after US and British warplanes struck two targets in the al-Katheeb region of the strategic western province of Hodeidah, with no quick reports about victims and damage available.

The United States and United Kingdom have been carrying out strikes against Yemen after the Biden administration and its allies offered the “Israeli” entity unqualified support and said that Yemeni forces bear the consequences of their attacks against “Israeli”-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.