Battle of the Mighty

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, February 5, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, February 5, 2024

  1. at 1:35 pm "Al-Summaqa" site in the Kfar Shuba Hills and the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  2. at 1:45 pm "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" site in the Kfar Shuba Hills and the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 3:35 pm for the second time "Al-Summaqa" site Kfar Shuba Hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  4. at 5:00 pm the "Yiftah" Barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

