Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, February 4, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters:

  1. targeted at 3:05 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted villages and civilian homes, most recently in the villages of Blida and Meiss al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. two buildings in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. targeted at 3:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the south of the “Al-Abbad” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. at 3:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. at 4:00 p.m. the “Zibdin” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. at 4:55 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

