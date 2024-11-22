- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, February 4, 2024
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters:
- targeted at 3:05 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted villages and civilian homes, most recently in the villages of Blida and Meiss al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. two buildings in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- targeted at 3:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the south of the “Al-Abbad” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- at 3:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- at 4:00 p.m. the “Zibdin” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- at 4:55 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
