US, UK Carry out New Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and the UK have continued their acts of aggression against Yemen, conducting more airstrikes on Hodeidah and Sa’ada provinces.

According to a Yemeni military source, American and British aircraft carried out as many as 15 strikes against the western province of Hodeidah as well as Sa'ada province in the country's northwest.

According to the military source, the attacks included eight raids on Ras Issa district and three strikes on al-Zaydiyah district in al- Hodeidah province.

Four more raids were also conducted by American and British aircraft in the eastern part of Sa’ada province.

Over the past several weeks, the US and the UK have conducted scores of aerial assaults against various parts of Yemen in response to the country's missile and drone strikes on vessels owned by “Israel” or heading to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that they are staging the strikes in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, who have been under “Israel's” US- and UK-backed war of genocide for four months now.

The “Israeli” aggression has so far claimed the lives of over 27,300 people, mostly women and children, while injuring more than 66,600 others.

The new strikes came after spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said earlier on Sunday that the aggressor countries had conducted 48 air raids on the Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, Hodeidah, Sa’ada, al-Bayda, Ta’izz and Lahij.

“Such attacks will not deter the Yemeni forces and nation from keeping up their support for Palestinians in the face of the Zionists’ occupation and crimes,” he said, warning, “The raids by the aggressors will not go unanswered.”

Yemen’s Army says the latest wave of airstrikes by the United States and Britain on the Arab country will not go unanswered.