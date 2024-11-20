- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, February 3, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 3, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the “Al-Ramta” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the enemy’s attacks on the vicinity of the southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, most recently in the villages of Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the “Even Menachem” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to “Israeli” attacks last night [Friday] on the village of Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:35 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the “Yir’on” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:10 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Cobra Hill with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 p.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with two Falaq-1 rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
