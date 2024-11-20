By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 3, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the “Al-Ramta” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the enemy’s attacks on the vicinity of the southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, most recently in the villages of Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the “Even Menachem” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” attacks last night [Friday] on the village of Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:35 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the “Yir’on” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:10 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 6:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Cobra Hill with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 p.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with two Falaq-1 rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}