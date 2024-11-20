No Script

Hezbollah Slams US Aggression on Iraq and Syria, Says It’s A Blatant Violation of Their Sovereignty

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the blatant US aggression on Iraq and Syria.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the blatant American aggression against Iraq and Syria, which targeted several areas in the two brotherly countries and lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of people.

What the US did is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries, an attack on their security and territorial integrity and a shameless violation of all international and humanitarian laws.

This new aggression contributes to destabilizing the region and creating false justifications and pretexts for the continuation of the American occupation of several regions in Iraq and Syria against the will of their people who yearn for freedom and independence.

The US aggression against Iraq, Syria and Yemen reveals the falsehood of American claims that it does not want to expand the conflict in the region. Quite the opposite, it contributes to fueling conflicts, tensions and escalating wars in the region.

We believe that this criminal aggression pushes the Iraqi and Syrian peoples to adhere to the path of resistance to liberate their countries from the US occupation and to continue supporting the oppressed Gaza Strip until the Zionist “Israeli” aggression and its crimes stop.

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the righteous martyrs and asks God Almighty to have mercy on them and exalt their status, as well as to grant the wounded good health and a speedy recovery.

