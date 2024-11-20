Iran Army Aviation Showcases Long-Range Shafaq Missile, Other Achievements

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation [IRIAA] has unveiled a new precision strike, smart and long-range missile among several other achievements developed and manufactured domestically by Iranian experts.

The upgraded Shafaq [Dawn] air-to-surface missile, with a range of 20 kilometers, was showcased during a ceremony attended by chief commander of the Iranian’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, head of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Haydari and a number of other high-ranking military officials in Tehran on Saturday.

The missile is mounted on attack helicopters, can be launched based on the time required to hit with a high volume of firepower and cause substantial damage to enemy within a short duration.

The Yousef night vision system was also unveiled in the exhibition. The homegrown system is capable of detecting and striking fixed and mobile targets from a long distance away and in adverse weather conditions.

The night vision system reportedly employs two cutting-edge technologies, including stabilization based on optical gyroscopes and tracking algorithm derived from artificial intelligence.

In order to facilitate the application of ultra-zoom cameras, the Cascade PID control technology or multiple compensator system has been furnished in the Yousef. The system can be connected to and matched with any autonomous weapon, and could be used in all types of aircraft.

Other indigenous products put on display in the exhibition included combat simulation systems, air-borne self-protection systems, various long-range cruise missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, reconnaissance and suicide Switch Blade and Moharram drones, flight simulation systems, super heavy tank transporters, and artillery equipment.

A new military achievement showcased at the event was the Qadr-29 missile system that can be installed on Bell 206 helicopters.

The homegrown system fires missiles with a warhead weighing four kilograms at a range of 150 kilometers, and can be used in diverse operations.

Moreover, an integrated missile system paired with Bell AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters was unveiled in the exhibition. It allows the pilot to fire air-launched missiles, such as Almas and Qaem, using fire-and-forget missile guidance technology.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program