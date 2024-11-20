Iraqi Resistance Retaliates After US Midnight Aerial Assaults

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror groups, announces carrying out a raft of strikes against American targets in the Arab country and neighboring Syria in response to a flurry of US aerial assaults.

In a statement released in early Saturday, the resistance said it had conducted missile strikes against the Ain al-Assad Airbase housing US occupation forces in the western Iraqi al-Anbar Province.

The group also said it had staged missile and drone strikes against the strategic al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria near the border with Jordan and Iraq as well as the al-Khadra Village in Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah.

Earlier, Reuters news agency cited three American officials as saying that the United States had carried out aerial attacks against 85 targets inside the Arab countries.

The US staged the so-called "retaliatory" assaults against those whom it alleged were responsible for a deadly attack against American forces in Jordan on Sunday.

The US Central Command claimed that the targets of the aerial attacks included depots containing rockets, missiles, and unmanned drones, saying, "The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions."

US President Joe Biden said the strikes would continue at times and places of Washington’s choosing.

Repeating an earlier claim made by himself and other US officials, Biden had purported on Tuesday that he held Iran "responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons."

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks on US forces in the region, saying regional resistance groups did not take orders from Tehran, nor did the Islamic Republic have a role in their decisions to carry out retaliatory operations.