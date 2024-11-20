By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 2, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the Kfarchouba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And after targeting the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which is the raid on Jibbain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. a building in the “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}