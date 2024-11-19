Super Project: Iran Starts Construction of $15bn Nuclear Plant

By Staff, Agencies

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] announced that it has begun the construction work on a new nuclear power plant in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan with an investment of $15 billion.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi launched the project, called “Iran-Hormoz”, through a video call on Thursday, as part of his administration’s trip to the southern province.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of AEOI, and other officials attended the ceremony at the plant’s location in Sirik city.

“The power plant is a significant undertaking, serving as a crucial infrastructure for the country's economy and development,” Raisi said.

Praising the efforts of skilled Iranian experts, he hoped that the project would bring prosperity to the people.

He noted that the project was “much bigger” than the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, a 1,000-MW plant built by Russia and handed over in September 2013 after years of delay.

Addressing the event, Eslami said the project is part of national plans to develop Iran’s nuclear industry in the next two decades.

He noted that the Iran-Hormoz Plant is designed to have an electricity generation capacity of 5,000 MW and will be comprised of four 1,250-MW units.

He said the major power plant is in line with the implementation of the Makran coast development plan.

“By the year 2041, we should reach the generation capacity of 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity in the country, and the realization of this goal has been taken into consideration in the Makran coast of Hormozgan Province,” Iran’s nuclear chief said.

“It is hoped that it will be completed as planned and coordinated, and based on scheduled timing.”

Eslami also praised the Iran-Hormoz Power Plant as a “super project” and said the nuclear power plant will be constructed with an investment of $15 billion.