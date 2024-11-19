- Home
UK: We Could Recognize Palestinian State without Deal with ‘Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced that his country could recognize a Palestinian state without a final deal being reached with “Israel”.
“Recognizing Palestine as a state can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” he said.
Cameron further stated: “It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real.”
“What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own,” he added.
In parallel, the British official described the first step as a “pause” in the war between Hamas and “Israel”.
“You can’t have a two-state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for October 7,” he said.
This comes after reports that the US is reviewing a possible shift in policy to recognize a Palestinian state.
